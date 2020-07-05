All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4124 Cardigan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4124 Cardigan Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

4124 Cardigan Drive

4124 Cardigan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Sheffield Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4124 Cardigan Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2/2 home located in a well established neighborhood near the amazing Grand Prairie Premium Outlets! This two-story property has a beautiful kitchen with an eat in dining area, cozy living room areas, and a large fenced in backyard! The master bathroom is equipped with a stand in shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet! Pets allowed per approval. Pet deposits may vary.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 4/13/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have any available units?
4124 Cardigan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 4124 Cardigan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Cardigan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Cardigan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Cardigan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive offer parking?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have a pool?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Cardigan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Cardigan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District