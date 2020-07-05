4124 Cardigan Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2/2 home located in a well established neighborhood near the amazing Grand Prairie Premium Outlets! This two-story property has a beautiful kitchen with an eat in dining area, cozy living room areas, and a large fenced in backyard! The master bathroom is equipped with a stand in shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet! Pets allowed per approval. Pet deposits may vary.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 4/13/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.