4117 Briton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location in a fantastic neighborhood near shopping & major freeways. You will love the gorgeous drive-up appeal, the spacious and open family room with a cathedral ceiling offering laminate wood flooring and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, & the huge covered patio. The kitchen is open to the family room featuring a wet bar, built-in microwave, pantry, refrigerator, breakfast area & formal dining room. The large master bedroom offers laminate wood flooring, deep walk-in closet & dual sinks in the bathroom. Extra parking on the side of the house is a great place to park a 3rd vehicle or boat. Air conditioned extra space in garage with workbench & storage. Refrigerator & deep freezer remain with property