Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Kitchen with Breakfast area and huge living room with a gas log fireplace. See the bonus room for entertaining. Storage shed available for use, as well. Call today to schedule your appointment. Required: 1st month rent, deposit of $1675, non refundable pet deposit of $500, no smoking in the house, application fee of $50.00 for every adult 18yrs or older, and a processing fee of $150.00 at time of signing.