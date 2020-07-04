All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:13 AM

40 E Mountain Creek Drive

40 East Mountain Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

40 East Mountain Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location, Great Price! Three bedroom, two bath brick townhome in Mountain Creek. Easy access to Interstate 20. Close to many restaurants, shopping & many other conveniences! Nice entry hall adjacent to spacious living room with brick wall, which is directly open to den or dining with brick. Kitchen has breakfast area that adjoins formal dining-den. Master bedroom with private full bathroom, walk in closet. Utility closet-room in hallway for convenience. Small back yard with storage bldg. Carport with 2 assigned spaces for this home. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have any available units?
40 E Mountain Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have?
Some of 40 E Mountain Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E Mountain Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 E Mountain Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E Mountain Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E Mountain Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 E Mountain Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

