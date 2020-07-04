40 E Mountain Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location, Great Price! Three bedroom, two bath brick townhome in Mountain Creek. Easy access to Interstate 20. Close to many restaurants, shopping & many other conveniences! Nice entry hall adjacent to spacious living room with brick wall, which is directly open to den or dining with brick. Kitchen has breakfast area that adjoins formal dining-den. Master bedroom with private full bathroom, walk in closet. Utility closet-room in hallway for convenience. Small back yard with storage bldg. Carport with 2 assigned spaces for this home. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.