3650 Park Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home in established neighborhood. Large living area with built in desk area with shelves, woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and picture frame paneling. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar, double oven, and tons of storage space. Breakfast area has a large bay window. Split master suite has dual sinks and linen storage. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large backyard with covered patio, storage building and extra parking behind automatic gate. Convenient location. This is a must see!