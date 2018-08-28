All apartments in Grand Prairie
3650 Park Ridge Drive

Location

3650 Park Ridge Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home in established neighborhood. Large living area with built in desk area with shelves, woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and picture frame paneling. Two dining areas and kitchen with breakfast bar, double oven, and tons of storage space. Breakfast area has a large bay window. Split master suite has dual sinks and linen storage. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large backyard with covered patio, storage building and extra parking behind automatic gate. Convenient location. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have any available units?
3650 Park Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3650 Park Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Park Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Park Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Park Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Park Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Park Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Park Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3650 Park Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3650 Park Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Park Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Park Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

