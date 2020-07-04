358 Hopewell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home won't be around for long. Amazing 3-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single family brick home in Grand Prairie's Westchester Community! He home has an open concept living, beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter-top space, fireplace in the living room, master suite bath offers dual sink, stand-alone shower and tub. Exterior includes covered patio in backyard with 2 car garage and workshop with power. Homes this well-maintained and move-in ready lease quickly. Schedule your tour and submit your application today.