Grand Prairie, TX
3326 Spring Meadow Lane
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:47 AM

3326 Spring Meadow Lane

3326 Spring Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Spring Meadow Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home with open floor plan. Large living area with fire place. Separate formal dining area and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen with lots of counters and cabinets. Huge pantry. Master has garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have any available units?
3326 Spring Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have?
Some of 3326 Spring Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Spring Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Spring Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Spring Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Spring Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 Spring Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

