3326 Spring Meadow Lane

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom home with open floor plan. Large living area with fire place. Separate formal dining area and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen with lots of counters and cabinets. Huge pantry. Master has garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.