329 Clayton Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 3:27 PM

329 Clayton Street

Location

329 Clayton Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
**AVAILABLE 2/15** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a well established neighborhood with prime location! The home features a fabulous floor plan with the master suite separate from the other bedrooms, kitchen and living areas open to one another and french doors that open to the fenced in backyard. The backyard comes equipped with a nice wood shed and a fire pit and a pergola for the fall/winter evenings. Hurry this just renovated home won't last long at all!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Clayton Street have any available units?
329 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 329 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Clayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 329 Clayton Street offer parking?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Clayton Street have a pool?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Clayton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Clayton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

