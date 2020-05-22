329 Clayton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

**AVAILABLE 2/15** This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a well established neighborhood with prime location! The home features a fabulous floor plan with the master suite separate from the other bedrooms, kitchen and living areas open to one another and french doors that open to the fenced in backyard. The backyard comes equipped with a nice wood shed and a fire pit and a pergola for the fall/winter evenings. Hurry this just renovated home won't last long at all!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.