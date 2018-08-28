3256 Porma

Amenities

IMMACULATE Mira Lagos BEAUTY! TONS OF UPGRADES. Porcelain tile floors in all living areas. Magnificent kitchen with NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, built in microwave, and breakfast bar. Office-study at front of home. Beautiful instant on gas fireplace in family room. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and HUGE closet. Extensive landscaping in park like backyard. Covered patio with ceiling fan. This is the home for those who demand luxury. You will not be disappointed! MISD! Community Pools and jogging trails. Walk to schools. HURRY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!