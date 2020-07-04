All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 18 2019

3132 Pine Valley Drive

3132 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Pine Valley Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home in Grand Prairie in Arlington ISD. Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms and 2 dining areas! All bedrooms located upstairs. Living Room features a nice corner WBFP. Library loft with book shelves. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen with a breakfast bar, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric range-oven and walk-in pantry. Nice fenced back yard. Resident must furnish their own refrigerator. Master suite features a massive walk-in closet, dual sinks and tub shower. This is a MUST See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
3132 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 3132 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3132 Pine Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

