3132 Pine Valley Drive

Great home in Grand Prairie in Arlington ISD. Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms and 2 dining areas! All bedrooms located upstairs. Living Room features a nice corner WBFP. Library loft with book shelves. Plenty of counter space in the kitchen with a breakfast bar, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric range-oven and walk-in pantry. Nice fenced back yard. Resident must furnish their own refrigerator. Master suite features a massive walk-in closet, dual sinks and tub shower. This is a MUST See!