3116 Paolo Drive

COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDING CARPET, PAINT AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! This home looks and feels BRAND NEW! All Bedrooms, living areas, and kitchen are oversized. The cooks delight kitchen includes stunning granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and fixtures, and stainless appliances. The downstairs master suite is oversized and includes huge walkin closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs you will find 3 large guest bedrooms, luxurious guest bath and HUGE gameroom. Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms. Two inch faux wood blinds all windows. Solar screens. Large fenced backyard. This home is convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping. MANSFIELD ISD! HURRY!