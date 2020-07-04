All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3116 Paolo Drive

3116 Paolo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Paolo Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDING CARPET, PAINT AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! This home looks and feels BRAND NEW! All Bedrooms, living areas, and kitchen are oversized. The cooks delight kitchen includes stunning granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and fixtures, and stainless appliances. The downstairs master suite is oversized and includes huge walkin closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs you will find 3 large guest bedrooms, luxurious guest bath and HUGE gameroom. Ceiling fans with light kits in all living areas and bedrooms. Two inch faux wood blinds all windows. Solar screens. Large fenced backyard. This home is convenient to schools, restaurants and shopping. MANSFIELD ISD! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Paolo Drive have any available units?
3116 Paolo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Paolo Drive have?
Some of 3116 Paolo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Paolo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Paolo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Paolo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Paolo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3116 Paolo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Paolo Drive offers parking.
Does 3116 Paolo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Paolo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Paolo Drive have a pool?
No, 3116 Paolo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Paolo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 Paolo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Paolo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Paolo Drive has units with dishwashers.

