3040 S Camino Lagos

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Amazing opportunity to live in the highly sought after community of Mira Lagos featuring Mansfield ISD with Lake Ridge High School.This well kept one owner home shows pride of ownership,2 bedrooms on the first floor perfect for young kids or mother in law,formal living n dining,butler’s pantry,massive kitchen with 42 inch cabinets,granite,island,window seat,built in desk,soaring ceilings,crown molding,8 foot entry door,master bedroom has a siting area with floor to ceiling bay windows,enjoy entertaining in your open game and media room.Minutes from Lynn Creek Park,JOE POOL LAKE,Tangle Ridge and Mansfield National Golf Course recreation awaits all around. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth.