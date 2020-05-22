All apartments in Grand Prairie
3040 South Camino Lagos · No Longer Available
Location

3040 South Camino Lagos, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Amazing opportunity to live in the highly sought after community of Mira Lagos featuring Mansfield ISD with Lake Ridge High School.This well kept one owner home shows pride of ownership,2 bedrooms on the first floor perfect for young kids or mother in law,formal living n dining,butler’s pantry,massive kitchen with 42 inch cabinets,granite,island,window seat,built in desk,soaring ceilings,crown molding,8 foot entry door,master bedroom has a siting area with floor to ceiling bay windows,enjoy entertaining in your open game and media room.Minutes from Lynn Creek Park,JOE POOL LAKE,Tangle Ridge and Mansfield National Golf Course recreation awaits all around. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 S Camino Lagos have any available units?
3040 S Camino Lagos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 S Camino Lagos have?
Some of 3040 S Camino Lagos's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 S Camino Lagos currently offering any rent specials?
3040 S Camino Lagos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 S Camino Lagos pet-friendly?
No, 3040 S Camino Lagos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3040 S Camino Lagos offer parking?
Yes, 3040 S Camino Lagos offers parking.
Does 3040 S Camino Lagos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 S Camino Lagos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 S Camino Lagos have a pool?
Yes, 3040 S Camino Lagos has a pool.
Does 3040 S Camino Lagos have accessible units?
No, 3040 S Camino Lagos does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 S Camino Lagos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 S Camino Lagos has units with dishwashers.

