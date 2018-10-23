3005 Rustlewind Lane

Amenities
Location, location! Move In Ready! On cal de sac Cozy 3,2,2 Part of garage can be 4th bedroom or office. Spacious kitchen has stainless appliances including fridge & pantry. Ceramic & porcelain title throughout. Master retreat has 2 closets, dual vanity in bath & French doors out to small patio. Guest bath totally remodeled & both baths have skylights. Blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Extra exterior lighting for added security. Gas fireplace. Lg backyard with wood deck & 2 storage buildings. Pets ok on a case by case bases. Centrally located near shopping, schools, traders village etc. Complete app packet needed to start. Applicant to verify school situation with Arlington and or Grand Prairie.