All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3005 Rustlewind Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3005 Rustlewind Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3005 Rustlewind Lane

3005 Rustlewind Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3005 Rustlewind Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location! Move In Ready! On cal de sac Cozy 3,2,2 Part of garage can be 4th bedroom or office. Spacious kitchen has stainless appliances including fridge & pantry. Ceramic & porcelain title throughout. Master retreat has 2 closets, dual vanity in bath & French doors out to small patio. Guest bath totally remodeled & both baths have skylights. Blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Extra exterior lighting for added security. Gas fireplace. Lg backyard with wood deck & 2 storage buildings. Pets ok on a case by case bases. Centrally located near shopping, schools, traders village etc. Complete app packet needed to start. Applicant to verify school situation with Arlington and or Grand Prairie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have any available units?
3005 Rustlewind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have?
Some of 3005 Rustlewind Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Rustlewind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Rustlewind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Rustlewind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Rustlewind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Rustlewind Lane offers parking.
Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Rustlewind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Rustlewind Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Rustlewind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Rustlewind Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Rustlewind Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District