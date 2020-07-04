All apartments in Grand Prairie
3 E Mountain Ln #33
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

3 E Mountain Ln #33

3 West Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3 West Mountain Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
For Lease Grand Prairie Town-home 2/2 Carport - 1 Story 2 bedroom Town-home, 2 baths, with 2 Covered Carport Spaces available for immediate move-in. Ceramic tile through out living areas. Carpet in both bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a private full bathroom, and walk-in closet. Bonus fenced yard with storage shed. Freshly painted and well maintained. Located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment district in Grand Prairie. The town-home has a community pool and playground. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license. Owner Pays HOA dues.

(RLNE5269105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have any available units?
3 E Mountain Ln #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have?
Some of 3 E Mountain Ln #33's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 E Mountain Ln #33 currently offering any rent specials?
3 E Mountain Ln #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 E Mountain Ln #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 is pet friendly.
Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 offer parking?
Yes, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 offers parking.
Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have a pool?
Yes, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 has a pool.
Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have accessible units?
No, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 E Mountain Ln #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 E Mountain Ln #33 does not have units with dishwashers.

