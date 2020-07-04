3 E Mountain Ln #33

Amenities
For Lease Grand Prairie Town-home 2/2 Carport - 1 Story 2 bedroom Town-home, 2 baths, with 2 Covered Carport Spaces available for immediate move-in. Ceramic tile through out living areas. Carpet in both bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a private full bathroom, and walk-in closet. Bonus fenced yard with storage shed. Freshly painted and well maintained. Located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment district in Grand Prairie. The town-home has a community pool and playground. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!
No Smoking. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license. Owner Pays HOA dues.
(RLNE5269105)