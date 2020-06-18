All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2939 Alyson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2939 Alyson Way
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:04 PM

2939 Alyson Way

2939 Alyson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2939 Alyson Way, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Master suite has a walk in closet, granite vanity with dual sinks and separate tub/ shower. Home has a large living areas and 2 dining areas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=i9GMgdFy1m&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Alyson Way have any available units?
2939 Alyson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2939 Alyson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Alyson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Alyson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Alyson Way is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Alyson Way offer parking?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Alyson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Alyson Way have a pool?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Alyson Way have accessible units?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Alyson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Alyson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Alyson Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District