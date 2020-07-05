2915 Arenoso

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE LIKE NEW in this elegantly appointed and impeccably maintained home! Spacious floor plan, high-end features and exclusive amenities packed into just one story - THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Floor plan boasts TWO master suites, a third bedroom with attached bath, and a flex room that can be used as an office, studio, play room or man-cave. The expansive living, breakfast & formal dining areas are ideal for hosting large family gatherings or entertaining guests. The kitchen is stunning! Wall to wall windows give it a light and airy feel while endless counter space, custom cabinets, SS appliances, a walk-in pantry & coffee bar are just a few of the features you’ll enjoy while living in this home.