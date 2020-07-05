All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2915 Arenoso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2915 Arenoso
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

2915 Arenoso

2915 Arenso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2915 Arenso, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE LIKE NEW in this elegantly appointed and impeccably maintained home! Spacious floor plan, high-end features and exclusive amenities packed into just one story - THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Floor plan boasts TWO master suites, a third bedroom with attached bath, and a flex room that can be used as an office, studio, play room or man-cave. The expansive living, breakfast & formal dining areas are ideal for hosting large family gatherings or entertaining guests. The kitchen is stunning! Wall to wall windows give it a light and airy feel while endless counter space, custom cabinets, SS appliances, a walk-in pantry & coffee bar are just a few of the features you’ll enjoy while living in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Arenoso have any available units?
2915 Arenoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Arenoso have?
Some of 2915 Arenoso's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Arenoso currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Arenoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Arenoso pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Arenoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2915 Arenoso offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Arenoso offers parking.
Does 2915 Arenoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Arenoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Arenoso have a pool?
No, 2915 Arenoso does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Arenoso have accessible units?
No, 2915 Arenoso does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Arenoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Arenoso has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District