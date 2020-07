Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed room 2 bath 2 car garage home located in well desired community. Home has been well maintained. Property has an open floor plan, great for entertaining family. Good storage space and all bedrooms are of good size. Master suite includes walk in closet and private bath. You will not be disappointed. Home includes washer and dryer.