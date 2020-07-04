2853 Rochester Court

Amenities

At 1,740 square foot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has everything you will need to call it home including the preferred split bedroom layout. Study-office located off the front entryway. Bright newly painted walls and new plush carpet in living and bedrooms. The spacious and open living area features a gas or wood-burning fireplace for those cooler nights. The kitchen is furnished with dishwasher, microwave, electric cooktop, and stainless steel refrigerator. The large master bedroom features a master bath with a walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. The backyard is definitely people and pet-friendly. Only footsteps away from the community pool and playground. 2 pet max.