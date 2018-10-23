2835 Arenoso

Amenities
This huge, stunning, beautiful home is approximately 5000 sq. ft. It is in the renowned Mansfield independent school district. Located in the highly desired master-planned community of Mira Lagos by Joe Pool Lake. The community consist of over 40 acres of hiking bike trails, e pools 3 Amenity Centers, 3 playground areas, 3 soccer fields and soon to be workout facility and clubhouse. The nearly newly built home includes soaring ceilings, 6 bedroom, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage, game room, media room with wet bar, open California kitchen with upgraded appliances and refrigerator, huge master bedroom and bathroom with 6 foot garden tub and walk in enclosed shower an abundance of upgrades throughout the home.
