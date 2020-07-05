All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2823 Ridgelake Drive
2823 Ridgelake Drive

2823 Ridgelake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Ridgelake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxurious new 4 bedroom 3 bath home in coveted Mansfield ISD!! Gorgeous open floor plan, custom wood garage doors, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, and more! Home has only been occupied for 6 month's and was new construction in May 2018. Master suite is huge and bathroom has garden tub, beautiful walk-in glass shower, and a ton of space! Come check this one out before it's gone!
Maps Coordinates (New Neighborhood) --> 32°34'27.6 N 97°02'43.3 W

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have any available units?
2823 Ridgelake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have?
Some of 2823 Ridgelake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Ridgelake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Ridgelake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Ridgelake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Ridgelake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Ridgelake Drive offers parking.
Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 Ridgelake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have a pool?
No, 2823 Ridgelake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2823 Ridgelake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Ridgelake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Ridgelake Drive has units with dishwashers.

