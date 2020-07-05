2823 Ridgelake Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Luxurious new 4 bedroom 3 bath home in coveted Mansfield ISD!! Gorgeous open floor plan, custom wood garage doors, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, and more! Home has only been occupied for 6 month's and was new construction in May 2018. Master suite is huge and bathroom has garden tub, beautiful walk-in glass shower, and a ton of space! Come check this one out before it's gone!

Maps Coordinates (New Neighborhood) --> 32°34'27.6 N 97°02'43.3 W