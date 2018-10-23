2780 Autumn Breeze

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming Home in master planned community. This lovely 3 bedroom home features a nice formal living and dining room. The cooks delight kitchen opens up to the large family room with stone gas fireplace. The luxurious master suite features a vaulted ceiling, bay window overlooking backyard, and luxurious bath. The lush backyard includes an open patio and automatic sprinkler system. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Close to Joe Pool Lake and marina. Community pool and playground. MISD!! Close to everything! HURRY!