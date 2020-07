Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Come see this beautiful property located in the neighborhood of Mira Lagos Community. Access to 3 community pools, and fitness center. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal dining or study, upstairs media room with installed projector and Yamaha 5.1 sound system. Beautiful upstairs balcony, wired CCTV camera (6) installed outside for security. This is the perfect home for entertaining and family.