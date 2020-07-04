2755 W Interstate 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town homes conveniently located in the heart of Grand Prairie. These beautiful town homes feature stainless steel appliances, faux wood flooring throughout all living areas, oversized walk-in closet in master, stand up glass shower, double vanities, private yards, 2 car private garage, and much more. These luxurious town homes are part of The Quadrangles on Twenty apartment community featuring 2 sparkling pools, out door kitchens, 2 fitness rooms with commercial equipment, pet spa, pet park, and much more. The Quadrangles on Twenty is conveniently located in Grand Prairie nearby excellent highway access, dining, shopping, and entertainment.