Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2755 W Interstate 20
Last updated August 5 2019 at 2:36 AM

2755 W Interstate 20

2755 W Interstate 20 · No Longer Available
Location

2755 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town homes conveniently located in the heart of Grand Prairie. These beautiful town homes feature stainless steel appliances, faux wood flooring throughout all living areas, oversized walk-in closet in master, stand up glass shower, double vanities, private yards, 2 car private garage, and much more. These luxurious town homes are part of The Quadrangles on Twenty apartment community featuring 2 sparkling pools, out door kitchens, 2 fitness rooms with commercial equipment, pet spa, pet park, and much more. The Quadrangles on Twenty is conveniently located in Grand Prairie nearby excellent highway access, dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 W Interstate 20 have any available units?
2755 W Interstate 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 W Interstate 20 have?
Some of 2755 W Interstate 20's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 W Interstate 20 currently offering any rent specials?
2755 W Interstate 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 W Interstate 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 W Interstate 20 is pet friendly.
Does 2755 W Interstate 20 offer parking?
Yes, 2755 W Interstate 20 offers parking.
Does 2755 W Interstate 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 W Interstate 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 W Interstate 20 have a pool?
Yes, 2755 W Interstate 20 has a pool.
Does 2755 W Interstate 20 have accessible units?
No, 2755 W Interstate 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 W Interstate 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 W Interstate 20 has units with dishwashers.

