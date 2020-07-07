2747 Fairway Park Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Available NOW. COMPLETELY REMODELED, 2-bed, 2-bath townhome nestled in the heart of DFW! Minutes from DFW airport and Arlington entertainment district. Beautiful granite counters & undermount sinks in kitchen & baths, laminate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Spacious living room with gas log fireplace & wet bar. Both bedrooms have private full bath & walk-in closets. Updated ceiling fans throughout. Full size washer & dryer connections. Attached 2-car garage. Quiet community with pool, tennis courts & club house. Adjacent to greenbelt with walking path. Rent includes HOA dues. Owner is a licensed Realtor. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18.