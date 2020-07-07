All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2747 Fairway Park Street

2747 Fairway Pk · No Longer Available
Location

2747 Fairway Pk, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available NOW. COMPLETELY REMODELED, 2-bed, 2-bath townhome nestled in the heart of DFW! Minutes from DFW airport and Arlington entertainment district. Beautiful granite counters & undermount sinks in kitchen & baths, laminate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Spacious living room with gas log fireplace & wet bar. Both bedrooms have private full bath & walk-in closets. Updated ceiling fans throughout. Full size washer & dryer connections. Attached 2-car garage. Quiet community with pool, tennis courts & club house. Adjacent to greenbelt with walking path. Rent includes HOA dues. Owner is a licensed Realtor. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Fairway Park Street have any available units?
2747 Fairway Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Fairway Park Street have?
Some of 2747 Fairway Park Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Fairway Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Fairway Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Fairway Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2747 Fairway Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2747 Fairway Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Fairway Park Street offers parking.
Does 2747 Fairway Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Fairway Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Fairway Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 2747 Fairway Park Street has a pool.
Does 2747 Fairway Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2747 Fairway Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Fairway Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Fairway Park Street has units with dishwashers.

