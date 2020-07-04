All apartments in Grand Prairie
2740 Pleasant Hill Road

2740 Pleasant Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2740 Pleasant Hill Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful little neighborhood tucked away in a greenbelt comes this home with plenty of space to entertain with two living rooms, two dining rooms, and a large kitchen with breakfast bar and large island in center of kitchen. Good sized backyard with a covered porch. The gas starter fireplace is a nice feature for a relaxing evening. You will love the large master and master bath with a large walk in closet. You don't want to miss this home that includes access to community pool and playground, not to mention, Joe Pool Lake, and so much shopping just around the corner! Schedule a showing today! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 1ST 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have any available units?
2740 Pleasant Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have?
Some of 2740 Pleasant Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Pleasant Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Pleasant Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Pleasant Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road offers parking.
Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road has a pool.
Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Pleasant Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 Pleasant Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

