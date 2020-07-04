2740 Pleasant Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful little neighborhood tucked away in a greenbelt comes this home with plenty of space to entertain with two living rooms, two dining rooms, and a large kitchen with breakfast bar and large island in center of kitchen. Good sized backyard with a covered porch. The gas starter fireplace is a nice feature for a relaxing evening. You will love the large master and master bath with a large walk in closet. You don't want to miss this home that includes access to community pool and playground, not to mention, Joe Pool Lake, and so much shopping just around the corner! Schedule a showing today! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 1ST 2019.