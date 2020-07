Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with new paint, nice Laminate Flooring! This Home also features a Split Master Bedroom, Large Living Area, A Front Formal Dining or Office Area, along with a Spacious open concept Kitchen and Breakfast Area. The Home also has access to the Community Pool and Children's Playground. This is a Must See!