Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:24 PM

2655 Villa Di Lago

2655 Villa Di Lago · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Villa Di Lago, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MAGNIFICENT Upscale Mediteranian style town home with INCREDIBLE views of the lake. Don't miss this chance to live the luxury lifestyle. Three separate levels with a bedroom and FULL bath on each level. Cooks delight kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and fixtures. The top floor master suite is pure luxury. The oversize bedroom has spectacular view of the lake and private balcony. The huge master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. The lower level includes a full bath, nice size bedroom, utility room and 2 car garage. Close to community pool and cabana. Security gate. Adjacent to Joe Pool Lake. Close to schools. Hurry! This will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2655 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2655 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2655 Villa Di Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
Yes, 2655 Villa Di Lago offers parking.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2655 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2655 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

