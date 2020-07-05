2655 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MAGNIFICENT Upscale Mediteranian style town home with INCREDIBLE views of the lake. Don't miss this chance to live the luxury lifestyle. Three separate levels with a bedroom and FULL bath on each level. Cooks delight kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and fixtures. The top floor master suite is pure luxury. The oversize bedroom has spectacular view of the lake and private balcony. The huge master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. The lower level includes a full bath, nice size bedroom, utility room and 2 car garage. Close to community pool and cabana. Security gate. Adjacent to Joe Pool Lake. Close to schools. Hurry! This will go fast!