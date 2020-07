Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice home in the newest neighborhood. This corner lot house with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths welcomes you the moment you step inside. The eat-in kitchen has built-in appliances, ample counter and cabinet space, island and walk-in pantry. Security camera system is stay if desired. Private backyard allows for more outdoor living and entertaining space. A must see. No Pet Please.