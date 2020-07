Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3-2-2 brick home in ARLINGTON ISD! Kitchen includes built-in dishwasher, disposal, stove & oven. separate vanities in master bathroom make this suite even sweeter! Laminate floor covers the entire home. NO CARPET. Ceramic tile in wet area and carpet in bedrooms. Entire yard has sprinkler vaulted ceilings, WBFP. Easy access to I-20 and Hwy 161. Very close to Ikea, outlet mall, Walmart, and sam's club.