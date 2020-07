Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home, with double garage, spacious yard, and two story, open design. Home is equipped with modern appliances, tile, and carpeted flooring, and spacious bedrooms. The home has a fenced outdoor living space and features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen also has been updated with appliances, rich cabinetry, and large amount of cabinet space.