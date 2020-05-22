2530 Clayton Oaks Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Story Home in Oak Hollow in Grand Prairie - 2 Story home with new inside paint and newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Vinyl plank throughout downstairs and in bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and the home has 2 Living Areas and 2 Dining Areas. There is a wet bar and extra cabinets upstairs. Covered patio and corner lot with fenced yard. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. No inside smoking. No vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets ok - $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move out, and $25 monthly pet fee.



