2530 Clayton Oaks Dr.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:41 AM

2530 Clayton Oaks Dr.

2530 Clayton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Clayton Oaks Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Story Home in Oak Hollow in Grand Prairie - 2 Story home with new inside paint and newer carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Vinyl plank throughout downstairs and in bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs and the home has 2 Living Areas and 2 Dining Areas. There is a wet bar and extra cabinets upstairs. Covered patio and corner lot with fenced yard. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. No inside smoking. No vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets ok - $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move out, and $25 monthly pet fee.

(RLNE3753094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have any available units?
2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Clayton Oaks Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

