Grand Prairie, TX
2492 Lakewood Drive Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:09 PM

2492 Lakewood Drive Drive

2492 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2492 Lakewood Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Walking trail to Joe Pool Lake directly from your back gate. Updated 2 story, 4 bed, 2.5 ba, F dining, 4 car garage, Metal gate on solar, porte cohere extended driveway, carport, 740 sf workshop wt 220V electricity, sink, built in cabinets, window unit heat n cool. Open Kitchen wt 42 in white cabinets, glass backsplash, Corian counter, breakfast bar, n pantry. Beautiful Nucore wood floors on first floor, new lush carpet up. Master is spacious with Bay windows, separate walk-in shower, 7 ft jetted tub, dual sink vanity, medicine cabinet, walk-in closet. Upstairs are 3 bdrms, game rm, full bath, linen closet. Walking distance to community pool, park, Daulton elementary. Zoned Mansfield ISD. No Pets n smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have any available units?
2492 Lakewood Drive Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have?
Some of 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2492 Lakewood Drive Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive offers parking.
Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive has a pool.
Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have accessible units?
No, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2492 Lakewood Drive Drive has units with dishwashers.

