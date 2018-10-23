2492 Lakewood Drive Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Walking trail to Joe Pool Lake directly from your back gate. Updated 2 story, 4 bed, 2.5 ba, F dining, 4 car garage, Metal gate on solar, porte cohere extended driveway, carport, 740 sf workshop wt 220V electricity, sink, built in cabinets, window unit heat n cool. Open Kitchen wt 42 in white cabinets, glass backsplash, Corian counter, breakfast bar, n pantry. Beautiful Nucore wood floors on first floor, new lush carpet up. Master is spacious with Bay windows, separate walk-in shower, 7 ft jetted tub, dual sink vanity, medicine cabinet, walk-in closet. Upstairs are 3 bdrms, game rm, full bath, linen closet. Walking distance to community pool, park, Daulton elementary. Zoned Mansfield ISD. No Pets n smoking!