Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

2468 Lakeland Drive

2468 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2468 Lakeland Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated 4 bed, 2.5 ba in Mansfield ISD. New engineered wood floors. Updated Kitchen w SS appliances, gas cooktop, island w breakfast bar, walk in pantry & open to family rm w vaulted ceilings, big windows & slate surround fireplace w gas logs. M suite w updated ba w seamless glass & pebble floor shower. All countertops are granite. Off master is an office or flex rm. Upstairs features media w equipment, 3 bdrms w ceiling fans & full tub ba. Ample storage & neutral colors thru out. Backyard w iron fence adjacent to park. Easy in out of neighborhood plus walking distance to elementary school, pool, park, community ctr. Easy commute to major cities, shops & lake. No pets. 1 yr min. Available 4.30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
2468 Lakeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 2468 Lakeland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Lakeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2468 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2468 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Lakeland Drive offers parking.
Does 2468 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2468 Lakeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2468 Lakeland Drive has a pool.
Does 2468 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2468 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2468 Lakeland Drive has units with dishwashers.

