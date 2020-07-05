2468 Lakeland Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated 4 bed, 2.5 ba in Mansfield ISD. New engineered wood floors. Updated Kitchen w SS appliances, gas cooktop, island w breakfast bar, walk in pantry & open to family rm w vaulted ceilings, big windows & slate surround fireplace w gas logs. M suite w updated ba w seamless glass & pebble floor shower. All countertops are granite. Off master is an office or flex rm. Upstairs features media w equipment, 3 bdrms w ceiling fans & full tub ba. Ample storage & neutral colors thru out. Backyard w iron fence adjacent to park. Easy in out of neighborhood plus walking distance to elementary school, pool, park, community ctr. Easy commute to major cities, shops & lake. No pets. 1 yr min. Available 4.30.