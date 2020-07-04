2454 Rio Grande Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Grand Prairie. You will fall in love with this open kitchen concept, great for family gatherings! This home has 2 huge living areas and 2 dining areas. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, fridge provided, and built-in microwave. The bedrooms are moderate size with decent size closets. Home is minutes away from I-20, Hwy 360, lots of restaurants and shopping centers. Home will not last! Photos are COMING SOON