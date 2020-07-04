All apartments in Grand Prairie
2454 Rio Grande Drive

2454 Rio Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Rio Grande Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Grand Prairie. You will fall in love with this open kitchen concept, great for family gatherings! This home has 2 huge living areas and 2 dining areas. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, fridge provided, and built-in microwave. The bedrooms are moderate size with decent size closets. Home is minutes away from I-20, Hwy 360, lots of restaurants and shopping centers. Home will not last! Photos are COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have any available units?
2454 Rio Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have?
Some of 2454 Rio Grande Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2454 Rio Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2454 Rio Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 Rio Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2454 Rio Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2454 Rio Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 Rio Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 2454 Rio Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 2454 Rio Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 Rio Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2454 Rio Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.

