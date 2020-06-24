2420 Arroyo Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous open floor plan home in a very convenience location! Spacious family room with split formal and dining. Ceramic tile in all living areas, beautiful newly installed laminate floor in all bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast nook, has granite countertop with deep undermount sink. Spacious master bedroom, master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower, nice sized walk in closet. Granite counter-top in both bathrooms. Refrigerator included! Conveniently located with minutes to major Hwy 360, I-20, & 161. Close to schools and shopping centers. Tenant or agent to verify all information contain herein. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.