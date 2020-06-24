All apartments in Grand Prairie
2420 Arroyo Springs Drive

2420 Arroyo Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Arroyo Springs Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous open floor plan home in a very convenience location! Spacious family room with split formal and dining. Ceramic tile in all living areas, beautiful newly installed laminate floor in all bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast nook, has granite countertop with deep undermount sink. Spacious master bedroom, master bath has dual sinks, separate garden tub & shower, nice sized walk in closet. Granite counter-top in both bathrooms. Refrigerator included! Conveniently located with minutes to major Hwy 360, I-20, & 161. Close to schools and shopping centers. Tenant or agent to verify all information contain herein. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have any available units?
2420 Arroyo Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have?
Some of 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Arroyo Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Arroyo Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

