Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

Property Description: This townhome has 3 bedrooms with a study, and 2 ½ bathrooms. All bedrooms and the study are located upstairs. The kitchen, living room and half bathroom is downstairs. The property does not have a private front or backyard. There is ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and the bathroom, and carpet in the bedrooms.