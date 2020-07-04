213 Devonshire Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms in Grand Prairie is now available! This home offers a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors, high ceilings and lots of windows for natural light! The kitchen is spacious with a kitchen island and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! The bedrooms and common areas are large and accommodating. This home is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood with the excitement of a large city and the privacy of a quaint suburb! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.