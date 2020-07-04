All apartments in Grand Prairie
213 Devonshire Drive
213 Devonshire Drive

Location

213 Devonshire Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms in Grand Prairie is now available! This home offers a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors, high ceilings and lots of windows for natural light! The kitchen is spacious with a kitchen island and plenty of cabinet and counter-top space! The bedrooms and common areas are large and accommodating. This home is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood with the excitement of a large city and the privacy of a quaint suburb! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 213 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
213 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 213 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Devonshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Devonshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Devonshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

