Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 W E Roberts

2120 W E Roberts Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2120 W E Roberts Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Dalworth Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and Fresh 4-2 in Grand Prairie - Charming and fresh 4-2 in Grand Prairie, featuring beautiful interior with laminate flooring throughout, utility area for washer and dryer, lots of natural light, and granite countertops. Exterior features include a large backyard with a few mature trees. Conveniently located near major highways to Fort Worth and Dallas!

Apply online at www.truedfw.com. No prior evictions or felonies. Must make 3x monthly rent. Credit minimum requirement: 600.

(RLNE4590038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 W E Roberts have any available units?
2120 W E Roberts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 2120 W E Roberts currently offering any rent specials?
2120 W E Roberts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 W E Roberts pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 W E Roberts is pet friendly.
Does 2120 W E Roberts offer parking?
No, 2120 W E Roberts does not offer parking.
Does 2120 W E Roberts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 W E Roberts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 W E Roberts have a pool?
No, 2120 W E Roberts does not have a pool.
Does 2120 W E Roberts have accessible units?
No, 2120 W E Roberts does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 W E Roberts have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 W E Roberts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 W E Roberts have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 W E Roberts does not have units with air conditioning.

