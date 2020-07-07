2120 W E Roberts

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and Fresh 4-2 in Grand Prairie - Charming and fresh 4-2 in Grand Prairie, featuring beautiful interior with laminate flooring throughout, utility area for washer and dryer, lots of natural light, and granite countertops. Exterior features include a large backyard with a few mature trees. Conveniently located near major highways to Fort Worth and Dallas!



Apply online at www.truedfw.com. No prior evictions or felonies. Must make 3x monthly rent. Credit minimum requirement: 600.



(RLNE4590038)