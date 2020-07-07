All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1843 Family Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1843 Family Circle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

1843 Family Circle

1843 Family Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1843 Family Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Duplex! 2 Bed-Rm's, 2 Bath-Rm's, New Flooring thru-out property, the Entire interior has been repainted, Kitchen has New Counter Tops & bottom Cabinets, New Dishwasher, Hall Bathroom has New Counter Tops and Large Surround Shower, Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & Master Bathroom has new Counter Tops, Fenced Back Yard area with parking in the Back! WOW.. a must See!!Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History with Good Reporting & All Terms completed, No outstanding Balances, TAR application required, proof of income with the most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & Photo ID or DL. Application & required documents must be Turned in at Office, No Faxing or Emailing. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Family Circle have any available units?
1843 Family Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Family Circle have?
Some of 1843 Family Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Family Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Family Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Family Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Family Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1843 Family Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1843 Family Circle offers parking.
Does 1843 Family Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Family Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Family Circle have a pool?
No, 1843 Family Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Family Circle have accessible units?
No, 1843 Family Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Family Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Family Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District