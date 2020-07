Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet neighborhood with easy access to freeways. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has plenty of space including an office, den or play room, your imagination on how to use the additional space is wide open. Updated Kitchen and an open flow family room. Garage is an oversized 1 car space. The large master bedroom closet is a must see. Come take a look, it will not last. House can be leased with furniture, for an additional fee.