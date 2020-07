Amenities

An attractive 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Grand Prairie. Cozy living area, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Hugh backyard with mature trees. Excellent for a family with children and pets. Easy access to President George Bush Turnpike, close to I-30 and I-20, Jennifer McFalls Park, and a wide variety of restaurants in the area. Grand Prairie ISD