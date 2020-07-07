All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1630 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1630 3rd Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:03 AM

1630 3rd Street

1630 SW 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1630 SW 3rd St, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For Lease. Vacant and Move In Ready. This charming, fully updated home sits in the heart of booming Grand Prairie. You don't find many homes with a lot this size anymore. Upon entrance into the home, you find yourself in the living room where you will spend your evenings relaxing and decompressing from the day. This beautifully updated home has New AC system, New Windows, New flooring throughout, New doors, New fresh paint in and out, all New lighting With an open floor plan leading into the beautifully updated kitchen with Granite countertops. Straight down the hall to the fully updated bathroom and the spacious bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 3rd Street have any available units?
1630 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 3rd Street have?
Some of 1630 3rd Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1630 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1630 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1630 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1630 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District