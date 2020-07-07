1630 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

For Lease. Vacant and Move In Ready. This charming, fully updated home sits in the heart of booming Grand Prairie. You don't find many homes with a lot this size anymore. Upon entrance into the home, you find yourself in the living room where you will spend your evenings relaxing and decompressing from the day. This beautifully updated home has New AC system, New Windows, New flooring throughout, New doors, New fresh paint in and out, all New lighting With an open floor plan leading into the beautifully updated kitchen with Granite countertops. Straight down the hall to the fully updated bathroom and the spacious bedrooms