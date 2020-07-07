1626 Brent Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Newly remodeled home ready for immediate move in. New paint, fully updated Bathrooms, Flooring, New light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Bright and roomy. Perfect for any size family. large lot. Showings to begin 9-5-2019. RENT: $1575.00/month, 1,835 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click "find a rental" and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.