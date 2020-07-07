All apartments in Grand Prairie
1626 Brent Court
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:28 PM

1626 Brent Court

1626 Brent Court · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Brent Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Newly remodeled home ready for immediate move in. New paint, fully updated Bathrooms, Flooring, New light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Bright and roomy. Perfect for any size family. large lot. Showings to begin 9-5-2019. RENT: $1575.00/month, 1,835 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Brent Court have any available units?
1626 Brent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1626 Brent Court currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Brent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Brent Court pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Brent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1626 Brent Court offer parking?
No, 1626 Brent Court does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Brent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Brent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Brent Court have a pool?
Yes, 1626 Brent Court has a pool.
Does 1626 Brent Court have accessible units?
No, 1626 Brent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Brent Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Brent Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Brent Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Brent Court does not have units with air conditioning.

