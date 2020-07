Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access accessible bike storage concierge conference room courtyard game room internet cafe pool table

In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name. Situated in Georgetown, TX, a northern suburb of Austin, Estraya Georgetown is the perfect blend of city living and small-town charm. You’ll love our beautiful one-, two-, and three bedroom floorplans with stunning Hill Country views, not to mention the designer interior features and exceptional amenities. And our convenient location near Southwestern University, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center, and Georgetown Square means you’re close to fabulous shopping, scrumptious dining, and buzzing entertainment. With our close proximity to TX 130, you're a quick drive south to Austin or north toward Ft. Hood. So lease today and live the 5-star lifestyle at Estraya Georgetown.