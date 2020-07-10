/
apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Belton, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
Results within 1 mile of Belton
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 “Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
19 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
413 Wyndham Hill Pkwy
413 Wyndham Hill Parkway, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1851 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Academy ISD.
Results within 10 miles of Belton
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$641
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom).
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2204 Wickiup Trail
2204 Wickiup Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2316 sqft
2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
6212 Charlotte Ln
6212 Charlotte Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6212 Charlotte Ln in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
226 Lottie Ln
226 Lottie Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2469 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1710 Benttree Drive
1710 Bent Tree Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
795 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evening Hollow. Newly remodeled unit! Central heat/air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and laundry IN THE UNIT. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1020 S 25th Street
1020 South 25th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home ready for move in NOW! Corner lot with mature trees, large fenced backyard with storage building. Located blocks from Scott & White. One car carport and covered front porch add to the charm.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1006 S 19th ST
1006 South 19th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPLE! Minutes from Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple College, and all that Central Texas has to offer. Private backyard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the home!APPLICATION: Go4rent.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2604 White Moon Dr
2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3544 sqft
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space.
