apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
B Available 07/15/20 *Currently in full remodel, available 15 July* 3 bed 2 bath house with large office (bigger than bedroom).
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
2204 Wickiup Trail
2204 Wickiup Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2316 sqft
2204 Wickiup Trail Available 08/20/20 How about this Texas weather? This home comes with a screened-in patio! - Available 8/20/2020. Please our office at 254-526-5000 to schedule a tour.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
226 Lottie Ln
226 Lottie Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2469 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2604 White Moon Dr
2604 White Moon Dr, Harker Heights, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3544 sqft
Large home in Skipcha Mt. Estates. Pull up to the lush landscaped yard and admire the well kept yard. There is plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 3500 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Harker Heights
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
6212 Charlotte Ln
6212 Charlotte Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6212 Charlotte Ln in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge Estates
5904 Boxelder Tr
5904 Boxelder Trl, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
5904 Boxelder Tr Available 08/10/20 Timber Ridge Estates Beauty! - Beautiful Timber Ridge Estates Home. Gorgeous landscaping with Kwik curb lined flower beds, mature oak tree in privacy fenced rear yard, sprinkler system, and covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Harker Heights
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$641
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1710 Benttree Drive
1710 Bent Tree Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
795 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evening Hollow. Newly remodeled unit! Central heat/air, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and laundry IN THE UNIT. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Rosaline Dr
4805 Rosaline Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Spacious New Rental in Belton - Property Id: 300810 “Beautiful country feel, private HOA community and close to downtown Belton. Our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is perfect for any family. Located in the Three Creeks subdivision off 1670 in Belton.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5600 CHUCKWAGON
5600 Chuckwagon Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1792 sqft
5600 CHUCKWAGON Available 08/14/20 LIGHT FILLED 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH - Newer two story home. Several windows throughout the home give the home a lot of natural light throughout.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Trimmier Estates
501 E Libra Dr
501 East Libra Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1594 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 17th!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home located close to elementary schools. Open floor plan with central heat/air, privacy fence, and washer & dryer included. SMALL PETS UNDER 30 LBS ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL!!!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3717 Sawtooth Dr
3717 Sawtooth Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1610 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2216 Cimmaron Dr.
2216 Cimmaron Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Monthly Rental near Fort Hood - Property Id: 253974 This newly updated single-family residential home is located in Killeen Texas just minutes from Fort Hood and is available to rent by the month.
Results within 10 miles of Harker Heights
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3901 Thunder Creek Dr
3901 Thunder Creek Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2119 sqft
Brilliant mix of formal elegance and voluminous space in this 2 story home in prestigious Thunder Creek Estates. This impressive home creates picturesque curb appeal. Ceramic Tile entry and Kitchen area.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
5213 Lions Gate Ln
5213 Lions Gate Lane, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5213 Lions Gate Ln in Killeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3405 Bull Run Dr
3405 Bull Run Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1541 sqft
Welcome home to an open concept and a split floor plan. There's more than enough room with its 3 bedrooms while also having an extra room that can be used as an office, game room or 4th bedroom.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).
