Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Yard care is included - no mowing! Great neighborhood is walking distance to K-5 elementary school! One year old Ashton Woods home has numerous upgrades and is move-in ready. Open concept floor plan, MIL plan, gorgeous granite countertops! Small dogs only (up to 20lb), yard is fenced. Owner will manage property. Available for immediate move-in. Easy access to shopping,medical and major roads.