814 Hamilton Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

814 Hamilton Lane

814 Hamilton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

814 Hamilton Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
814 Hamilton Lane Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 814 Hamilton Lane! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available August 1st! - This charming Steel Creek floor plan features:

- Minimum Lease Term: 12 months
- 1429 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom/2 bath
- Tile flooring throughout (no carpet)
- Neutral interior paint colors with accent walls
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Dark colored cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bath
- Walk-in closet in master bath
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Green space views from back porch, living room windows and master bedroom windows
- Located 1.4 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Owner pays landscape maintenance fees and HOA dues
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Minimum age requirement to lease: 55

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider a small dog/no cats during the lease term at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a stainless steel refrigerator. This item is the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacement, that is needed would be at the discretion of the Owner. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer for the property.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5783054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Hamilton Lane have any available units?
814 Hamilton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Hamilton Lane have?
Some of 814 Hamilton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Hamilton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
814 Hamilton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Hamilton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Hamilton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 814 Hamilton Lane offer parking?
No, 814 Hamilton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 814 Hamilton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Hamilton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Hamilton Lane have a pool?
No, 814 Hamilton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 814 Hamilton Lane have accessible units?
No, 814 Hamilton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Hamilton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Hamilton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

