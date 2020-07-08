7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the community of The Villages of Berry Creek. The covered front entry leads into the entry hall with closet. The kitchen and breakfast area offer a tiled back splash and shared bar/counter with the formal dining room. The living room has a tiled fireplace and entrance onto the back covered patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite provides a walk-in shower, private toilet, double sink vanity, soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The front left wing of the home consists of an office/den/playroom which can also be used as a 4th bedroom or guest room, laundry room with shelving, full bathroom with double sink vanity and linen storage, 2 bedrooms and entry to the 2 car garage.



Carpet & Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Community Pool and Playground ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced In Back Yard



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE3298138)