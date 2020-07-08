All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive

7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Villages of Berry Creek Home - A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in the community of The Villages of Berry Creek. The covered front entry leads into the entry hall with closet. The kitchen and breakfast area offer a tiled back splash and shared bar/counter with the formal dining room. The living room has a tiled fireplace and entrance onto the back covered patio and fenced in back yard. The master suite provides a walk-in shower, private toilet, double sink vanity, soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The front left wing of the home consists of an office/den/playroom which can also be used as a 4th bedroom or guest room, laundry room with shelving, full bathroom with double sink vanity and linen storage, 2 bedrooms and entry to the 2 car garage.

Carpet & Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Community Pool and Playground ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced In Back Yard

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE3298138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have any available units?
7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have?
Some of 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7749 Squirrel Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College