702 Fairmont Dr.

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Versatile four bedroom home in Georgetown Village will have you loving suburban life. Open layout makes this the perfect place to host family gatherings and group meetings. Beautiful kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space, and opens to a large dining area. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, stand up shower, and walk in closet. Nice, fenced back yard is the perfect place to grow a garden. Walking distance to playground. Neighborhood amenities include multiple parks, community pool and great walking trails. Pets ok!